Conklin (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London.

After missing each of the last three games while recovering from the elbow injury he sustained in the Browns' season-opening loss to the Bengals, Conklin has been cleared to play again following a pair of limited practices and one full practice this week. He'll step back in as Cleveland's starting right tackle and will be protecting the blind side of the left-handed Dillon Gabriel in the rookie quarterback's first NFL start.