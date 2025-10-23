Browns' Jack Conklin: Ready for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conklin (concussion) did not appear on Wednesday's injury report, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Conklin missed Cleveland's Week 7 win over the Dolphins. He appears to have cleared concussion protocol and should be set to suit up and start at right tackle in Week 8 against the Patriots.
