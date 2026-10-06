The Browns opened Davis' (quadriceps) 21-day practice window Tuesday.

Davis opened the regular season on injured reserve after the fifth-year pro suffered a quadriceps injury during a training camp practice in late July. He's eligible to be activated from IR before Sunday's road game against the Jets, though Davis will likely need to log some full practices before getting the green light from the Browns to play. His return would bolster the Browns' interior defensive front, especially after 2025 first-rounder Mason Graham was diagnosed with an MCL and ankle sprain that he sustained during Cleveland's Week 4 win over Pittsburgh.