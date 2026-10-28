Davis (quadriceps) will spend the rest of the 2026 season on injured reserve after his 21-day practice window expired Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis injured his quad during training camp in late July and started the regular season on IR. His 21-day window opened Oct. 6, but he has not progressed enough in his recovery to warrant his removal from IR. That means that the 2022 sixth-rounder will be sidelined for the rest of the season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Browns.