Goodwin (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin had missed Cleveland's last four games with a concussion, but after a full practice session Friday, it seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. The 33-year-old wideout made eight appearances for the Browns this season, catching three of his 11 targets for 10 yards.