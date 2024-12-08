The Browns placed Hurst (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Hurst was already ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh due to an ankle injury. However, the issue is serious enough that the 2018 fifth-round pick will be placed on injured reserve, which will require him to miss at least the next four regular-season games. That means Hurst could be activated off IR ahead of the Browns' regular-season finale against the Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 5. If Hurst doesn't play Week 18 and assuming the Browns don't make the playoffs, he would end his 2024 campaign with 16 tackles (nine solo), including 0.5 sacks, across eight regular-season games.