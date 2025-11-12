The Colts hosted Hurst (ankle) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hurst was limited to just eight regular-season games for the Browns in 2024, and he ended that campaign on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He appears to have fully recovered from his injury, and the 2018 fifth-rounder is attempting to catch on with a team in need of depth at defensive tackle. The Colts could certainly add a player like Hurst, given that DeForest Buckner (neck) is on injured reserve and does not have a timeline for a return.