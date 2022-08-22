Harley caught three of seven targets for 30 yards and returned one kickoff for 19 yards in Sunday's preseason game against the Eagles.

It was a showcase day for Harley, who was on the field for 61 of Cleveland's 74 snaps and the latest to audition for the vacant return job. He lined up as a punt returner but did not get an opportunity to return one. Since Jakeem Grant went down with an Achilles injury, Ja'Marcus Bradley and now Harley have been given chances to return kicks and punts during preseason action. Others in camp that could pick up a return role are Demetric Felton and Donovan Peoples-Jones. As for Harley's chances at wideout, the undrafted free agent out the University of Miami is a long shot and more likely headed for the practice squad.