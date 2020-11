Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Chubb (knee) is progressing and is considered day-to-day heading into the Week 9 bye, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Chubb continues to hit every checkpoint and is expected to return for the Week 10 matchup against the Texans. The third-year running back averaged 17.3 touches per game prior to the injury, and he should return to his typical tandem with Kareem Hunt once he's fully healthy.