Browns' Nick Chubb: Productive night against Jets
Chubb carried the ball 18 times for 62 rushing yards and one touchdown, while adding four receptions for 36 yards during Monday's 23-3 win against the Jets.
Cleveland's offensive line remains a question mark on an otherwise superbly-talented roster, after highly-touted guard Kevin Zeitler was traded to the Giants this offseason in exchange for defensive end Oliver Vernon. That rearrangement of capital may become evident against stout front sevens as the season wares on, and it sprouted up Monday with Chubb managing just 3.0 yards per carry on eight attempts while the game was within one possession. Week 3 presents a matchup against a Rams defense that was scorched by Christian McCaffrey for 209 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the opener, but bounced back by holding Alvin Kamara to 60 total yards on 14 touches Sunday.
