Running back coach Stump Mitchell said that Chubb (knee) is doing well in his recovery and has attended all team meetings since being placed on IR on Oct. 5, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Chubb is two weeks into the expected six-week recovery timetable he was handed upon originally spraining the MCL in his right knee. It's encouraging to see that the 24-year-old has avoided any setbacks in his recovery thus far, a hint that fantasy managers can still anticipate him making a return mid-November. Until such time as Chubb does return, however, Kareem Hunt (ribs) will remain the Browns' clear top backfield weapon.