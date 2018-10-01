Chubb carried three times for 105 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Virtually all of Chubb's production came on long touchdown runs of 63 and 41 yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. He was much more effective than starter Carlos Hyde, but hide still finished with 22 carries and a touchdown of his own. Hyde should dominate the touches again next Sunday against the Ravens, but Chubb could enjoy a few extra carries after this electric performance if the former struggles again.