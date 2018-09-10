Browns' Nick Chubb: Three carries in debut
Chubb rushed three times for 21 yards during Sunday's 21-21 draw against the Steelers.
Of Cleveland's trio of running backs, Chubb saw the fewest number of carries in his first professional game. Carlos Hyde dominated the touches with 22 rush attempts, while Duke Johnson added five. That workload share seems likely to continue as the season goes on while Chubb gets acclimated to the NFL, but the rookie still showed his big-play ability when he broke away for a 17-yard gain in the third quarter.
