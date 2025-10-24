Browns' Tyson Campbell: Cleared for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Campbell's practice reps were dialed back some this week, but the Browns' newest cornerback seems good to go against New England. In two games with Cleveland, Campbell has recorded seven tackles (four solo) and four pass breakups, including a pick-six interception last Sunday against the Dolphins.
