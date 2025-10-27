Campbell is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The fifth-year pro from Georgia played 44 defensive snaps and recorded five total tackles before exiting Sunday's loss with a concussion. Campbell must clear the NFL's five-step protocol before returning to the field, but he'll have additional time to rest with the Browns on a Week 9 bye. His next opportunity to take the field will come in Week 10 when the Browns face the Jets.