Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Comes down with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayfield was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to an illness.
An illness has swept the Buccaneers' roster at the start of Week 12 prep, with all of Mayfield, WR Emeka Egbuka, O-linemen Luke Goedeke, Graham Barton and Dan Feeney and D-lineman Logan Hall all operating with a cap on their reps. Mayfield will have two more chances to get back to full this week, with Friday's injury report ultimately revealing whether or not he has a designation for Sunday's game at the Rams.
