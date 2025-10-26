Mayfield (knee) completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 152 yards, no touchdowns and one lost fumble while recording no rushing attempts in Sunday's 23-3 win over New Orleans.

Tampa Bay's defense (one touchdown), running game (one touchdown) and special teams (11 points) generated all of Tampa Bay's scoring in Sunday's one-sided victory. The unfavorable game script and Mayfield's first lost fumble of the season resulted in his worst fantasy score this campaign. The early MVP candidate's 152 passing yards also checked in as his lowest total through eight starts. Mayfield is still providing fantasy managers with 1,919 passing yards and 13 touchdowns (three turnovers) following the low-use outing, putting him on pace for a third consecutive 4,000-yard season. The 6-2 Buccaneers will enter a much-needed bye in Week 9, potentially giving Mayfield more of his weapons back when play resumes against the Patriots on Nov. 9.