Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Gets back to full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayfield (knee/right biceps) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Mayfield sat out Wednesday's walkthrough due to knee and right biceps injuries, but his return to all activity one day later indicates the DNP was merely for maintenance purposes. He's been slinging it around this season, completing 83 of 139 passes (60 percent) for 904 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception through four games. The potential exists for both WR Mike Evans (hamstring) and RB Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) to be sidelined Sunday at Seattle, so Mayfield's primary pass catchers Week 5 may be WRs Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Sterling Shepard, TE Cade Otton and RBs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.
