Mayfield (hand) is participating in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Mayfield missed two training camp sessions after suffering a hand contusion Thursday, but as head coach Todd Bowles indicated Saturday would be the case, he's back on the field to begin the new week of practice and ready to resume handling first-team reps. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are expected to sign veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is in the building for a physical Monday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Bridgewater figures to provide Kyle Trask with strong competition for the No. 2 gig behind Mayfield, with Tampa Bay's preseason opener against the Titans on Aug. 9 approaching.