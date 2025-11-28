Irving (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, with the expectation that he'll return to action after logging full practices all week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Irving won't necessarily return to his pre-injury role but should at least be back in the mix as a significant part of Tampa Bay's offense. His impressive fantasy production late last season and into this September makes him a viable lineup option in nearly any format despite workload uncertainty in the first game back from a two-month absence. Sean Tucker supplanted Rachaad White as the lead back during that time, potentially setting up a three-headed backfield now that Irving is expected to be active ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.