Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Completes full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Otton (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Otton missed his first game of the season in last week's loss to the Falcons while he battled the knee injury, but after following up a limited practice Wednesday with a full session Thursday, the fourth-year tight end should be in the clear to play Sunday at Carolina. With the Buccaneers recently getting receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan back from long-term absences due to injury, Otton will likely find himself further down in the passing-game hierarchy now that he's healthy again.
