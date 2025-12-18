Otton (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Otton missed his first game of the season in last week's loss to the Falcons while he battled the knee injury, but after following up a limited practice Wednesday with a full session Thursday, the fourth-year tight end should be in the clear to play Sunday at Carolina. With the Buccaneers recently getting receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan back from long-term absences due to injury, Otton will likely find himself further down in the passing-game hierarchy now that he's healthy again.