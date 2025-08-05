Otton (hamstring) is not practicing Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Otton has been sidelined for just over one week due to what head coach Todd Bowles indicated is a mild hamstring strain, so it's likely the Buccaneers are simply being cautious with the the fourth-year pro. The starting tight end could continue to sit out practices leading up to Tampa Bay's preseason opener against Tennessee on Aug. 9, but at this stage there still appear to be no concerns about his availability for Week 1. In the meantime, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft and Year 2 breakout candidate Devin Culp will benefit from increased chances for first-team reps.