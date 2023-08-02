Davis has been sidelined for Tampa Bay's previous two practices due to a bruised shoulder, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Coach Todd Bowles did not provide any further detail on Davis' injury. The 26-year-old is projected to start opposite Jamel Dean at cornerback this season, so expect the Bucs to continue erring on the side of caution with his status in order to ensure his health for Week 1. He is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him record 57 tackles (46 solo), 12 passes defended and one interception across 13 games.