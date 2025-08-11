Braswell recorded four tackles (two solo) in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night.

The 2024 second-round pick has had some eyes on him this summer, as he dropped weight in an effort to gain quickness and it's translated well to the practice field in early camp practices. Braswell carried the momentum over into his first taste of game action, finishing tied for third in tackles on the night for the Buccaneers while playing on 31 snaps (54 percent). Braswell figures in for a rotational role once again in his second season, but if he can continue displaying an improved feel for coach Todd Bowles' scheme, he should be in line for a boost on the 308 defensive snaps he logged across 17 regular-season games as a rookie.