Buccaneers' Chris Braswell: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braswell (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday after missing Wednesday's walkthrough.
The linebacker suffered the injury during last week's loss to the Bills. Braswell appears to be trending in the right direction as Sunday's matchup with the Rams approaches, though his status Friday will be worth monitoring.
