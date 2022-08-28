Thompkins brought in one of two targets for three yards and returned three punts for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

Thompkins was making one last push for the final receiver spot Saturday night, but in fairness, he had limited opportunity, particularly on offense. However, the only one of the group thought to be competition for the job who outperformed him was fellow UDFA Kaylon Geiger, who returned three kickoffs for 68 yards. Otherwise, Breshad Perriman (zero receptions on one target), Scotty Miller (one reception, minus-1 yard) and Jerreth Sterns (no targets over 16 snaps) did nothing to threaten Thompkins' standing, thereby very possibly still leaving him in play to stick on the final 53-man roster.