Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: No go Thursday
Dye (ankle) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game at Jacksonville, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Sidelined since Aug. 7 due to an ankle injury, Dye's next appearance on the field is unknown at this point. The absence could be due to the lingering impact of January surgery in which a screw was inserted to re-set a ligament in his ankle.
