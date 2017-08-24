Play

Dye (ankle) is back practicing Thursday, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

Dye missed the Buccaneers first two preseason games after suffering an ankle injury in early August, but it appears he'll be ready to go for Saturday's preseason matchup with the Browns. The 24-year-old would likely have a role on special teams and as a fifth receiver should he survive roster cuts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories