Gaines provided 17 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 15 regular-season games in 2024.

The veteran played his fewest snaps (374) since the 2020 season with that total also representing an 81-play downturn from his 2023 Buccaneers debut campaign. Gaines primarily served in a rotational role on the defensive front, and he went into the offseason on the heels of his most productive game of 2024 by recording six tackles over 26 snaps in the wild-card loss to the Commanders. Given Gaines' minor role and the fact he'll be 29 by the time next season begins, it's likely Tampa Bay lets him explore his options when he hits the open market at the start of the new league year.