Daniels completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing seven times for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-16 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Daniels didn't have the luxury of a normal practice week after making his starting debut in a Week 4 home loss to the Packers, but the undrafted rookie from Kansas looked like a significantly improved player just four days later on the road. Daniels commanded the Buccaneers' offense with poise throughout the night, spreading the ball around to seven different targets and remaining free of turnovers after throwing a pair of interceptions against Green Bay. Daniels also connected with Bucky Irving for a five-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter, his second career scoring toss. With some valuable experience now under his belt, Daniels will have some additional time to prepare for a Week 6 home matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 18.