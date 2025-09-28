Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Won't return Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dean (hip/groin) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Dean sustained the injuries in the third quarter of Sunday's game, which are severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of the contest. Benjamin Morrison is the top candidate to see increased work at outside corner for the rest of the way due to Dean's absence.
