The Buccaneers have elevated Pierre-Paul to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Pierre-Paul inked with Tampa Bay's practice squad Dec. 8 and will now get a chance to contribute for the team. The 26-year-old veteran stands to handle a depth role on defense during Sunday's key divisional matchup against the Panthers, after which he will revert to the practice squad.