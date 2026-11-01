Gainwell (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Reports earlier Sunday indicated Gainwell was expected to play through his hip issue, and the veteran change-of-pace back's availability is now confirmed. Gainwell logged his two lowest snap counts of the season to date in Tampa Bay's first pair of victories in Weeks 6 and 7, but he's also coming off having generated a season-high 14 carries and 88 rushing yards in the rout of the Panthers last Sunday. Nevertheless, that elevated level of involvement in the ground game was largely the byproduct of a very favorable game script, so it's likely Gainwell sees a notable reduction in touches against the Falcons, especially considering he may not be at 100 percent.