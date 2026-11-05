Gainwell (hip) was a full practice participant Thursday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gainwell also tended to a hip injury last week, when he got back to full by Friday, but he still entered the weekend listed as questionable for Week 8 action. He proceeded to suit up this past Sunday against the Falcons and split Tampa Bay's backfield with Bucky Irving, logging a 50 percent snap share and going for 140 yards on 25 carries in rainy conditions. Considering Gainwell followed up Wednesday's limited session with an uncapped one Thursday, he's good to go for Sunday's road showdown with the Bears.