White rushed the ball seven times for 38 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams. He added one reception on one target for four yards.

White maintained a key role in the Buccaneers' backfield with Bucky Irving (shoulder) remaining inactive. He served as the change of pace to Sean Tucker, though White was the more efficient back thanks to lengthy runs of 16 and 12 yards. Irving reportedly has a realistic chance to return in Week 13, leaving White's potential role unclear.