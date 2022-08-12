Hainsey (leg) was a participant in Thursday's joint practice session with the Dolphins, Andrew Crane of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers suffered a scare Wednesday when Hainsey, who has reportedly been impressing as Ryan Jensen's (knee) replacement at center, was carted off the practice field. Leg cramps were subsequently identified as the culprit, and the fact the second-year lineman was back at practice without any reported restrictions a day later is certainly encouraging. However, whether Hainsey sees action in Saturday's preseason opener against the Dolphins remains to be seen.