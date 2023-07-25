Head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Tucker (cardiac) has been cleared for training camp, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Tucker sat out the NFL Scouting Combine and Syracuse's main Pro Day due to a congenital heart condition, but despite the medical concerns, Tampa Bay signed him as an undrafted free agent at the end of April. The running back remained sidelined during offseason workouts, but the Buccaneers' brass seemed confident he'd be available for training camp. The 22-year-old will indeed be able to practice and play during the preseason and will look to carve out a role in an unproven backfield that includes Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Patrick Laird and fellow undrafted rookie Ronnie Brown.