Tucker is the second-string RB on the Bucs' initial regular season depth chart, Scott Smith of the official team site reports.

The depth charts printed on team sites are handled by PR/comms staff, though in this case Tucker seems to have the support of coach Todd Bowles, who told reporters the rookie earned his spot, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. Tucker's apparent ascent isn't a total surprise, in part because Chase Edmonds and Ke'Shawn Vaughn -- listed third and fourth on the depth chart, respectively -- are less-than-formidable competition. There's also probably something to the notion that Tucker is overqualified as a UDFA rookie; he was often projected as a mid-round pick before a heart condition put his playing future into question this past winter/spring. He plans to continue playing with the condition and could get some touches Sunday at Minnesota in his regular-season NFL debut.