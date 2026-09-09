Tucker (undisclosed) wasn't spotted on the field for the start of Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The nature of the injury that has kept Tucker from practicing for the past week won't be known until the Buccaneers post their first injury report of 2026 following Wednesday's session. Earlier in the week, head coach Todd Bowles described Tucker as a likely game-time decision heading into Sunday's season opener versus the Bengals. The reserve running back will likely need to practice in at least a limited fashion by Friday to avoid being ruled out heading into the weekend.