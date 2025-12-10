Dennis (hip) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Dennis has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a hip injury that he likely picked up in Sunday's loss to the Saints. Wednesday will be Dennis' last opportunity to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Thursday's NFC South tilt against the Falcons. If he is not cleared to play, then John Bullock would be the top candidate to start at inside linebacker alongside Lavonte David.