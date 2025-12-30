Dennis recorded seven tackles (four solo), including one stop for a loss, during the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Dennis finished Sunday's game as the Bucs' co-leader in tackles with Antoine Winfield. Dennis has recorded at least seven tackles in four of his last five games, and for the season he has 99 tackles (64 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and five pass defenses (one interception) across 15 regular-season games. The Buccaneers wrap up the regular season Saturday against the Panthers, when Dennis will look to crack the tackling century mark for the first time in his three-year NFL career.