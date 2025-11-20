Shepard was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a shoulder injury.

Shepard joined Chris Godwin (fibula) and Emeka Egbuka (illness) as limited participants to kick off Week 12 prep, and all three will have two more chances to practice in full this week before the Buccaneers potentially give them designations ahead of Sunday's game at the Rams. Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller and Kameron Johnson are the healthy wide receivers on the active roster at the moment.