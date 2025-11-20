Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shepard was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a shoulder injury.
Shepard joined Chris Godwin (fibula) and Emeka Egbuka (illness) as limited participants to kick off Week 12 prep, and all three will have two more chances to practice in full this week before the Buccaneers potentially give them designations ahead of Sunday's game at the Rams. Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller and Kameron Johnson are the healthy wide receivers on the active roster at the moment.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Tallies four catches in Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Three catches in Week 10 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Minimal output in Week 8 win•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Filling No. 2 receiver role Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Does little with seven catches•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Gains 51 yards Sunday•