Hurst failed to haul in his lone target during the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

For a third consecutive game, the rookie third-rounder didn't record a catch while seeing only one target. Of more concern was the fact that Hurst was on the field for only one offensive snap in Week 9 after logging at least 25 offensive snaps in each of the first eight games of the regular season. That lack of offensive playing time coincided with the return of Emeka Egbuka, although Hurst also saw less snaps than Chris Godwin (62), Tez Johnson (52) and even David Sills (six), although Sills was cut by the Buccaneers on Tuesday. With the Buccaneers on a bye for Week 10, Hurst will look for better results in Week 11 against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 22.