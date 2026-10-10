Hurst did not record a target during the Buccaneers' 24-16 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Hurst saw at least three targets in each of the first four games of the regular season, but he did not see a pass from Jalon Daniels during Thursday's game, and the former's 33 offensive snaps were a distant third among Bucs wideouts behind Emeka Egbuka (64) and Chris Godwin (63). Hurst will take an 8-128-1 receiving line (16 targets) into Tampa Bay's Week 6 home game against Pittsburgh, and for now, it looks like Daniels will remain as the starter while Baker Mayfield (thumb) continues to recover from his injury.