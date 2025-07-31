Palmer (hamstring) missed practice Thursday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Palmer is in a fight for a roster spot and can't afford to miss much action. He's competing with the likes of Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller, Rakim Jarrett and Kameron Johnson (undisclosed) for jobs behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (ankle), Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan in Tampa Bay. Palmer's playing time was cut by more than half last season, posting a 12-172-1 receiving line on 305 offensive snaps.