Denver signed Lohner to the practice squad Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The rookie seventh-rounder wasn't able to crack the Broncos' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he'll remain in Denver as a member of the team's practice squad. Lohner is a candidate to be elevated to the Broncos' active roster as Nate Adkins is expected to miss at least the first two games of the regular season due to an ankle injury.