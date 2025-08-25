New Orleans cut Akers on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Akers was a solid contributor in 2024, rushing 104 times for 444 yards (4.3 YPC) and two scores across 17 regular-season games split between the Vikings and Texans. He also demonstrated impressive red-zone versatility, securing 14 of 18 targets for 68 yards and three additional touchdowns. The veteran running back couldn't carve out a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster behind Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and Devin Neal, but he figures to draw interest around the league from teams in need of reliable backfield depth.