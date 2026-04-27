The Seahawks cut Cam Akers on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Akers played in six contests for the Seahawks in 2025. The running back was predominantly a special teamer in these games, playing just nine offensive snaps that resulted in five rushing attempts for 19 yards. With the team adding Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, Akers was likely pushed too far down the depth chart to validate keeping. The 26-year-old NFL veteran is now a free agent available to sign with any team that values his experience.