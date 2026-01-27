Akers reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Akers and Velus Jones were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, though only the former was active. Akers served as Seattle's RB3 behind Kenneth Walker and George Holani, with Akers logging three snaps (one on offense, two on special teams) while not showing up on the box score otherwise in Sunday's 31-27 win. Akers could be elevated to the Seahawks' active roster for Super Bowl LX against the Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 9.