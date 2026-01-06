Akers reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Akers played six snaps (one on offense, five on special teams) during the Seahawks' 13-3 win over the 49ers on Saturday. He ended up being elevated to Seattle's active roster three times in the regular season and will be available to be called up during the playoffs should the Seahawks require another contributor on special teams and out of the backfield.